Work underway on older persons' affordable housing scheme

Work to build 12 affordable homes for older people in the centre of a North Yorkshire market town is underway.

Broadacres Housing Association is building, via its local contractor Moody Construction, new apartments next to The Mount Vale Care Home on Yafforth Road, Northallerton.

When they are completed in summer 2025, the rented homes will be allocated to people aged 55 and over.

The two-storey building will consist of seven two-bedroom apartments and five one-bedroom apartments and are being constructed at a cost of over £2 million.

The scheme has been designed in a way to complement Mount Vale Care Home, a former Georgian villa which is designated as a listed building. Residents will have access to a communal garden.

Helen Fielding, Broadacres’ Director of Development and Investment, said: “We’re pleased to have started work on this development which will provide much-needed affordable homes for older people in Northallerton.

“It’s location within walking distance to the town centre and local amenities will make it an attractive proposition for people seeking to downsize because of changing needs in their lives.

“Working in partnership with North Yorkshire Council, we are committed to delivering bespoke affordable housing solutions like this in the centre of our local communities.”

An artists' impression of the scheme

North Yorkshire Council’s Executive Member for Housing, Cllr Simon Myers said: “I am delighted to see work starting on these new homes which will be a huge asset to Northallerton. There is an acute shortage of affordable homes in the county, including those that help people downsize and not move out of the area.

“These homes are also being constructed by a local contractor so are a boost to the town’s economy and providing jobs for local people.”

Scott Wardman, Head of Construction from Moody Construction, said: “We are pleased to once again be working with Broadacres on this development in the heart of Northallerton.

“As a local company of over 100 years standing based in the town, it’s always nice to be involved in a project like this on our doorstep. The majority of our staff live in and around the town and it is really exciting to work on schemes which enhance where we work and live. This is another project which falls into that category and we are delighted to be working alongside the Broadacres team to help address the local housing need.”