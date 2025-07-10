World Chocolate Day -Does it get any better?

Staff and residents at Barchester’s Leeming Bar Grange care home in Leeming Bar had a fantastic time celebrating World Chocolate Day on July 7, surely one of the best days of the year!

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Everyone had a choco-lot of fun as they celebrated World Chocolate Day! Residents were transported to Willy Wonka's Chocolate Factory to indulge in an array of chocolatey delights! Leeming Bar Grange’s own personal Oompa Loompa was on hand to make sure everyone sampled the delicious sweet treats, visiting residents throughout the home!

General Manager, Kathryn Billett, said: “It wasn’t just the residents that were excited when we found out there was a World Chocolate Day, the eyes of all our staff lit up too. We all had great fun discussing our favourite types of chocolate down the years, it’s amazing how many different chocolate bars and flavours there have been!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Muriel, a resident said: “I have always loved anything to do with chocolate, I don’t think there are many people that don’t! I have eaten so much delicious chocolate today, I think this has to be one of my favourite celebrations.”

Carer Georgia enjoying the chocolately delights

Our varied life enrichment programme keeps residents active, and provides a daily choice of engaging physical, mental and spiritual activities tailored to residents’ interests and abilities.