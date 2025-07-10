World Chocolate Day -Does it get any better?
Everyone had a choco-lot of fun as they celebrated World Chocolate Day! Residents were transported to Willy Wonka's Chocolate Factory to indulge in an array of chocolatey delights! Leeming Bar Grange’s own personal Oompa Loompa was on hand to make sure everyone sampled the delicious sweet treats, visiting residents throughout the home!
General Manager, Kathryn Billett, said: “It wasn’t just the residents that were excited when we found out there was a World Chocolate Day, the eyes of all our staff lit up too. We all had great fun discussing our favourite types of chocolate down the years, it’s amazing how many different chocolate bars and flavours there have been!”
Muriel, a resident said: “I have always loved anything to do with chocolate, I don’t think there are many people that don’t! I have eaten so much delicious chocolate today, I think this has to be one of my favourite celebrations.”
Our varied life enrichment programme keeps residents active, and provides a daily choice of engaging physical, mental and spiritual activities tailored to residents’ interests and abilities.
