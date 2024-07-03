X-Press Legal Services donates £1,000 to local charity

Property search partner X-Press Legal Services North and West Yorkshire has donated £1,000 to a local charity that helps police families nationwide facing life-changing circumstances.

Supporting conveyancing professionals and the local community, Harrogate based X-Press Legal Services has donated to The Police Children’s Charity in celebration of 25 years in business.

“We are delighted to have been able to include a local charity in our quarter of a century celebrations,” commented Robert Moore, owner of X-Press Legal Services North and West Yorkshire. “Policing plays a vital role in our communities and The Police Children’s Charity is doing incredible work to help families through during difficult circumstances, providing essential financial assistance to approximately 300 children and young people every year. As a former police officer, I understand how this support allows families to focus on their wellbeing and future during uncertain times and with our donation, we hope to make their daily lives a little easier.”

Megan Turner from The Police Children’s Charity which is headquartered in Harrogate added: "The Police Children’s Charity is dedicated to helping police families who have experienced life-changing events. Our mission is to care for these families by easing financial pressures, ensuring they can maintain stability and focus on rebuilding their lives. We want to thank X-Press for their generous donation, which will significantly benefit families across the country.”

The permanence of the X-Press Legal Services brand locally is testament to the firm’s commitment to building long standing relationships with clients. Its independent local team is committed to exceeding client expectations, becoming a trusted and invaluable property partner to local conveyancers. X-Press Legal Services provides a wraparound service including residential & commercial searches, pre & post completion services, cyber security, and compliance products.