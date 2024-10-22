York-based Osavi clinches four health and wellness awards
The Awards celebrate beauty, health, food and fitness products, with the aim of helping consumers understand which supplement is best for their needs. The awards are decided by an extensive judging panel, composed of high-profile industry-leading experts.
Two of Osavi’s products received gold awards, which represent the highest honours available to brands.
Osavi’s B-Complex with Choline and Inositol received gold in the Energy and Vitality Category, with Super Strong Omega + D3 was awarded gold in the Brain Health Category.
Additionally, Osavi received two further silver awards. Silver badges are awarded to stand-out products that impressed the judging panel with their exceptional quality, innovation and overall impact.
Osavi’s Inulin was awarded silver in the Gut Health Category, while their Magnesium received silver in the Sleep Category.
Marta Krupa, Product Leader, said: “We are absolutely thrilled to receive four Wellness from Within Awards. This recognition means so much to us because it reflects our passion for creating products that not only support health but also taste great.
“It is incredibly rewarding to know our products have been recognised by a panel of experts. We could not be more excited to share this achievement with our customers and continue bringing them the very best.”
The awards recognised Osavi’s main focus on ingredient quality for its consumers.
Osavi’s range meets the highest industry standards, offering safe and sustainable friendly products for consumers. All products meet the essential lab tested requirements for purity and composition. Each batch is tested in an independent, accredited laboratory ensuring 100% positive results.