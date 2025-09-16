York brings back the Harvest Festival to fight hunger in the community

The baskets are back, but this time, they’re even more vital. Thanks to BanktheFood, the traditional Harvest Festival is making a heartfelt return from October 1 to 14, not just as a celebration of the season but as a powerful community movement to fight hunger and help local families in crisis.

As food banks report rising demand and deepening hardship in the community, BanktheFood has launched a campaign calling on schools, faith groups, and residents to bring back the harvest for Food Bank Fortnight — a modern revival of the age-old tradition of giving thanks through giving back.

From school assemblies and church collections to supermarket drop-offs and donation drives, Food Bank Fortnight, the revived Harvest Festival, will take place from 1–14 October. The festival will focus on increasing food donations to the food bank during one of the toughest periods for vulnerable households.

To get involved, download the BanktheFood app, connect with your local food bank, host a Harvest collection at your school, workplace, or community group, and give what’s needed.The campaign encourages everyone to contribute what they can — whether that’s a bag of pasta, a crate of canned goods, or a few hours volunteering.

Adam Raffell, York Foodbank Manager, said: “As living costs remain high, too many people locally are being left without enough to afford the essentials, leaving them little choice but to seek help from York Foodbank.

"Having seen the number of referrals to us double in recent years, Food Bank Fortnight is playing a vital role in reminding people how much impact even just an extra item donated on their weekly shop can make in preventing people in our communities from experiencing hunger.”

Emma Spring, Co-Founder of the charity BanktheFood, added: "Together, we can make sure everyone has enough on their table this October and beyond. Our free BanktheFood app will connect you with your nearest food bank and provide a list of what they need most to help the community. It will even ping you a reminder as you go to the supermarket.”