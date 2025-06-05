York care home celebrates World Bicycle Day with inclusive bike ride for residents

Residents at HC-One’s Ebor Court Care Home in York, North Yorkshire, celebrated World Bicycle Day (3rd June) in the most joyful and inclusive way possible—with a fun and accessible bike ride that brought smiles, laughter, and a breath of fresh air to everyone involved.

Thanks to the brilliant team at Get Cycling CIC, an inclusive bike shop based in York, the home was able to hire two specially adapted bicycles designed to make cycling accessible to all. These bikes allowed residents of all abilities to experience the joy of riding, many for the first time in decades.

Denise Cooper, Lifestyle Manager at HC-One’s Ebor Court Care Home said: “The morning was absolutely filled with joy. We’re always looking for meaningful ways to keep our residents active and engaged, and today was a perfect example of what’s possible with a little creativity and community support.”

One of the day’s highlights came from Gordon Walsh, a resident who hadn’t ridden a bike in decades who stated: “I haven’t ridden a bicycle since I was 80, and it was amazing to ride again—especially side-by-side on the tandem. I turn 100 this July, and today proves there are no limitations in life.”

The event was a heartwarming example of the home’s commitment to inclusion, wellbeing, and celebrating life at every age. World Bicycle Day at Ebor Court was not just about cycling—it was about freedom, empowerment, and proving that age is truly just a number.