York care home enjoys ‘The Big Summer Weekender’ with local community and Lord Mayor and The Sheriff’s Consort

Martin Rowley, the Lord Mayor of York, and Mr David Smith, The Sheriff’s Consort with colleagues at HC-One’s Handley House Care Home during Care Home Open Week 2025

Handley House Care Home, in Clifton, York, run by HC-One and located in York, opened its doors to the local community as part of this year’s Care Home Open Week, running from Monday 16th June to Sunday 22nd June 2025.

As part of HC-One’s nationwide celebrations themed ‘The Big Summer Weekender’, Handley House hosted a series of vibrant events during Care Home Open Weekend (Friday 20th – Sunday 22nd June). The care home welcomed residents, families, colleagues, and visitors to enjoy a BBQ and an ice-cream van, complete with nostalgic decorations reminiscent of traditional British summer holidays.

Care Home Open Week is a national event organised by Championing Social Care, aiming to foster connections between care homes and their local communities. The event provides a platform for care homes to highlight their services, offer tours of their facilities, and showcase the enriching activities available to residents. It also reinforces the important message that care homes are welcoming, supportive hubs within the community.

During the week on Wednesday 18th June, Handley House Care Home proudly welcomed several special guests, including Martin Rowley, the Lord Mayor of York, and Mr David Smith, The Sheriff’s Consort, who attended a community coffee morning at the home. They sampled homemade cakes, met residents, and took a keen interest in learning more about the care sector and career opportunities in care.

Residents and colleagues enjoyed engaging with Martin Rowley, the Lord Mayor of York, and Mr David Smith, The Sheriff’s Consort, sharing their stories and experiences, and discussing key topics around the care industry.

Martin Rowley, the Lord Mayor of York, and Mr David Smith, The Sheriff’s Consort, were given a guided tour of the 66 bedded care home, which residential and residential dementia care, including the en-suite room which come equipped with fitted furniture, a flat screen TV, mini fridge, Wi-Fi access and telephone point.

Throughout the celebrations, Handley House was adorned with cheerful summer-themed décor, creating the perfect backdrop for a fun-filled week of memory-making and community engagement. In addition to being a celebration, the event served as an opportunity to inform visitors about life at the care home, volunteering opportunities, and the rewarding nature of a career in care.

Sarah-Jane Ward, HC-One’s Handley House Care Home Manager, said:

Martin Rowley, the Lord Mayor of York, and Mr David Smith, The Sheriff’s Consort with residents at HC-One’s Handley House Care Home during Care Home Open Week 2025

“Care Home Open Week was an incredible opportunity to bring together our residents, their loved ones, and the wider community. The garden festival was a fantastic highlight and we thoroughly enjoyed welcoming Martin Rowley, the Lord Mayor of York, and Mr David Smith, The Sheriff’s Consort, into our home. It was heartening to see so many people interested in what we do and the positive impact we have. We’re always proud to showcase the warmth, kindness, and dignity that define life at Handley House.”

Councillor Martin Rowley BEM for Osbaldwick & Derwent Ward, and The Right Honourable Lord Mayor of York, stated:

“The Lord Mayor and the Civic Party have committed to visiting every care home in York at least once in their Civic year. Handley House was the first of them this morning and has set the bar for future visits. From the moment we walked through the doors and were greeted by the front of house manager Sarah, it was clear that this is a real home from home.”