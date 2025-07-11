York Care Home Hosts Heartwarming Dementia Support Coffee Morning in Support of the Alzheimer’s Society for Local Community

Held in the home’s spacious communal lounge, the event provided a safe and friendly environment where people could share their experiences of dementia, connect with others, and learn more about the condition and the resources available for those affected by it.

The morning featured a variety of activities designed to foster connection and engagement, including:

A selection of homemade cakes and refreshments, lovingly prepared by the Mossdale catering team.

Information stands offering leaflets and guidance from local and national dementia support organisations.

Friendly one-to-one chats with members of the Mossdale care team, who shared advice and insights into dementia care practices.

A warm and inclusive atmosphere, designed to put attendees at ease and encourage open conversations about a condition that affects millions across the UK.

Visitors also had the chance to learn about the specialist dementia care provided at Mossdale Residence, and how the home creates a supportive, stimulating environment for those living with memory loss and cognitive decline.

Julie Banks, Home Manager at HC-One’s Mossdale Residence Care Home, said: “We were delighted by the incredible turnout and support from our local community. Dementia affects not just individuals, but families and loved ones too and events like this help build a strong network of support, understanding and compassion. We’re proud to be part of a care group that champions awareness and education.”

The Dementia Support Coffee Morning events are held monthly at HC-One care homes located in York including Mossdale Residence, Handley House and Ebor Court on the fourth Thursday of every month, 10am – 12pm, alternating venues between the three homes. The next Dementia Support Coffee Morning event will be taking place on Thursday 24th July at HC-One’s Handley House Care Home in Clifton, York, from 10am - 12pm.

Mossdale Residence, part of the HC-One family, is committed to delivering kind, high-quality care in a warm and welcoming setting. The team regularly organises events to support residents' wellbeing and to build connections with the local community.

This summer, Mossdale Residence Care Home is offering a special promotion for new residents. Those who move in before 31st August 2025 will receive £1,000 off their first month’s fees, making it the perfect time to experience life in a kind and caring care home community.

To learn more about Mossdale Residence Care Home or other HC-One homes in your area, visit: www.hc-one.co.uk/carehomes.

