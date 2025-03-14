York care home hosts professionals lunch event

By Georgia Johnson
Contributor
Published 14th Mar 2025, 13:05 BST
Updated 14th Mar 2025, 13:12 BST
Ouse View Care Home in Fulford invited local professionals to their professionals’ lunch event on Thursday the 13 of March.

The event was a chance for professionals from various organisations within the community to have a chance to meet and network over lunch provided by the home. Guests also had a chance to take a tour of the home. The home was also thrilled to welcome some VIP guests, The Lord Mayor and High Sheriff of York.

Rebekka Richardson, General Manager at Ouse View said: “Ouse View is keen to be part of the community and our Professional Lunch allowed individuals from the care industry and other supportive organisations to meet and connect with one another. It was a great chance to share experiences of working within our respective sectors, make new contacts within the community, and of course, enjoy our wonderful spread provided by our hospitality team!’

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Ouse View care home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering personalised care across its care homes and hospitals. Ouse View provides residential and dementia care for residents from respite care to long-term stays.

Related topics:YorkHigh SheriffLord Mayor
News you can trust since 1754
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice