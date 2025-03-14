York care home hosts professionals lunch event
The event was a chance for professionals from various organisations within the community to have a chance to meet and network over lunch provided by the home. Guests also had a chance to take a tour of the home. The home was also thrilled to welcome some VIP guests, The Lord Mayor and High Sheriff of York.
Rebekka Richardson, General Manager at Ouse View said: “Ouse View is keen to be part of the community and our Professional Lunch allowed individuals from the care industry and other supportive organisations to meet and connect with one another. It was a great chance to share experiences of working within our respective sectors, make new contacts within the community, and of course, enjoy our wonderful spread provided by our hospitality team!’
Ouse View care home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering personalised care across its care homes and hospitals. Ouse View provides residential and dementia care for residents from respite care to long-term stays.