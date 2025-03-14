York care home hosts professionals lunch event

Ouse View Care Home in Fulford invited local professionals to their professionals’ lunch event on Thursday the 13 of March.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The event was a chance for professionals from various organisations within the community to have a chance to meet and network over lunch provided by the home. Guests also had a chance to take a tour of the home. The home was also thrilled to welcome some VIP guests, The Lord Mayor and High Sheriff of York.

Rebekka Richardson, General Manager at Ouse View said: “Ouse View is keen to be part of the community and our Professional Lunch allowed individuals from the care industry and other supportive organisations to meet and connect with one another. It was a great chance to share experiences of working within our respective sectors, make new contacts within the community, and of course, enjoy our wonderful spread provided by our hospitality team!’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad