York Care Home Plans to Give Residents the Full ‘Christmas Market’ Experience

Ebor Court care home in York are calling all market stall holders to set up shop at the home’s Christmas Fair on Saturday 7th December.

As well as their annual festive celebrations with residents, families and friends, Ebor Court are hosting their own Christmas Market so that residents can experience the tradition in the comfort of their own home.

Lauren Wilde, the Home Manager at Ebor Court, said, ‘Our residents always look forward to celebrations and community events in the home, but Christmastime makes them all the more special.

‘While some residents enjoy the hustle and bustle of going to a city centre Christmas market, others prefer stay warm and comfortable at home, but they certainly won’t miss out on the festivities with our upcoming Christmas Fair.’

The care home’s event will include all the traditional treats like hot chocolate and mince pies, as well as cheerful carolling and activities for all.

If you wish to hold a stall at Ebor Court’s Christmas Fair, call 01904 782 708 or email [email protected].