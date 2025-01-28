York care home praised after impressive inspection results

Ebor Court care home in York were recently praised by local independent consumer champion, Healthwatch York, following an inspection of the home.

The Healthwatch York representatives performed an unannounced inspection at Ebor Court, observing the care provided, the environment in the home, the food and drink, safeguarding procedures, and staff care.

They then published their findings in an ‘Enter and View’ report, which is made available to healthcare standards organisations across the country.

The representatives were immediately impressed by the ‘cheerful and welcoming’ feel in the care home, commending it’s staff and residents. The report stated,

Sky Bar at Ebor Court

‘We were impressed with all the staff and had excellent feedback from residents and family members about the staff. Throughout our visit, all the residents we saw and met looked very well cared for.’

The representatives were especially taken with Ebor Court’s ‘This is Me’ booklets, which are used to record each residents’ rich history, likes, dislikes and aspirations.

Overall, Healthwatch York found that residents, friends and families at Ebor Court rated the home 4.75 out of 5, and stated,

‘At the time of our visit, we found that Ebor Court was operating to a very good standard. These findings were based on our observations and reflect the general happiness of residents.

Ebor Court care home

‘We did not have any recommendations for improvement. We were all very impressed by the care home and its staff when we visited. This is reflected in the feedback from residents and their family members.’

Yvonne Penrose, the Home Manager at Ebor Court added, ‘I’m so proud of our team for making Ebor Court such a warm and welcoming place to live and work.

‘It’s our priority to make sure every resident who lives with us received the very best person-centred care in a loving environment, and we’re so pleased that this shone through in our ‘Enter and View’ report.’

To find out more about living at Ebor Court, call 01904 782 708 or email [email protected].