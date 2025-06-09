York care home prepares to welcome local community for ‘The Big Summer Weekender’ Event

Ebor Court Care Home, run by HC-One and located in York, is preparing to welcome visitors and guests from the local community to take part in this year’s Care Home Open Week celebrations, running from Monday 16th June until Sunday 22nd June 2025.

The main celebration at Ebor Court will take place on Friday 20th June, as the home hosts ‘The Big Summer Weekender’ – a vibrant carnival and festival-themed event open to residents, colleagues, friends, family, and the wider York community.

The event will run from 2pm to 5pm, and promises an afternoon packed with carnival games, stalls, a tombola, a raffle, and fantastic entertainment including live music and a magic show starting at 3pm. To top it all off, guests can enjoy a delicious BBQ to round off the day.

Care Home Open Week is a national event hosted by Championing Social Care, designed to foster closer connections between care homes and their local communities. The week provides the opportunity for care homes to showcase their services, provide tours of their facilities, and highlight the activities offered to residents.

Resident and care home colleague in outdoor bar area of HC-One care home

HC-One’s theme for this year’s Care Home Open Week is ‘The Big Summer Weekender’, designed to capture the spirit of classic British summer holidays with a host of nostalgic decorations, fun-filled activities, and a warm welcome to all.

Ebor Court Care Home will be beautifully decorated in bright summer-themed décor, creating the perfect backdrop for this community celebration. In addition to celebrating with current residents and their families, the event is an ideal chance for prospective families, volunteers, and those interested in a career in care to come along and discover more about life at Ebor Court.

Yvonne Penrose, Home Manager at HC-One’s Ebor Court Care Home, said: “This event will be a fantastic opportunity for members of the public to come and have a look at the home and see all of the fantastic things we have on offer for our residents.

“We are really excited to open our doors and bring everyone together for a fun-filled afternoon of music, games, food, and friendship. It’s a great way for our residents to connect with the wider community and for the community to see what makes Ebor Court so special.”

For enquiries about Ebor Court Care Home or to find out more about attending the Care Home Open Week event, please call 01904 782708 or email [email protected]