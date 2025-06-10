York care home proudly receives Healthwatch York “Making a Difference” Award

HC-One’s Ebor Court Care Home in York, North Yorkshire, is proud to announce that it has received a prestigious “Making a Difference Award” from Healthwatch York, recognising the outstanding care and support provided to residents.

This accolade was awarded following a five-star review submitted by a member of the public via the Healthwatch York Feedback Centre, covering the period between April 2024 and March 2025. The heartfelt review praised the home, stating:

“Staff appear knowledgeable and friendly with genuine care for residents. They have a great range of activities and support strategies to meet individual needs. A happy and inclusive place.”

Home Manager at HC-One’s Ebor Court Care Home, Yvonne Penrose said: "We are absolutely thrilled to receive this recognition from Healthwatch York. It’s a true testament to the dedication, compassion, and commitment shown by every member of our team at Ebor Court. Our focus is always on delivering person-centred care in a welcoming and supportive environment, and it's incredibly rewarding to see that reflected in feedback from our local community."

HC-One’s Ebor Court Care Home team with “Making a Difference” Award

All “Making a Difference” Award winners will be celebrated at Healthwatch York’s Annual Meeting, which will be held on Tuesday 29 July at the Priory Street Centre, from 10am to 12pm.

The Ebor Court team plans to proudly display the award certificate at the home and looks forward to attending the event to mark this special achievement.