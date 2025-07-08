York Care Home Resident visits Kohima Museum to honour RAF heritage

A resident at HC-One’s Mossdale Residence Care Home in Burnholme, York, recently enjoyed a heartfelt and memorable visit to the Kohima Museum, as part of a growing partnership between the care home and the museum.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The visit, organised by Wellbeing Coordinators Pauline Hagen and Julie Infield, provided Ted Bardy, a cherished resident at HC-One’s Mossdale Residence Care Home, a proud RAF Veteran, with a unique opportunity to reflect on and celebrate his service.

During the visit, Ted experienced an engaging visual talk and a guided tour of the museum, learning more about the history and bravery of the soldiers who served in the Battle of Kohima and beyond. The visit proved to be a truly enjoyable and meaningful outing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To mark the occasion and to show appreciation, Ted presented the museum with a £50 donation on behalf of Mossdale Residence, a gesture warmly received by museum staff.

Resident Ted Bardy from HC-One’s Mossdale Residence Care Home presenting cheque to representative at Kohima Museum

The connection between Mossdale Residence and the Kohima Museum continues to grow, with the museum kindly offering to visit the care home to deliver talks and presentations for residents who may not be able to travel.

Pauline Hagen, Wellbeing Coordinator at Mossdale Residence, said: “It was an honour to see Ted so engaged and uplifted by the experience. Building relationships like this with local organisations is incredibly valuable for our residents’ wellbeing.”

This initiative reflects HC-One’s commitment to enriching the lives of residents through meaningful activities, community engagement, and celebrating personal histories.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad