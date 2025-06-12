York care home residents enjoy scenic narrowboat adventure in Skipton

Residents at HC-One’s Ebor Court Care Home in York, North Yorkshire, recently enjoyed a memorable day out on the water, thanks to a special narrowboat trip through the picturesque countryside of Skipton.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The outing, made possible by local charity Richard’s Endeavour, gave residents the opportunity to cruise along the scenic canal aboard Spirit of the Endeavour which is a fully accessible narrowboat designed to accommodate up to 12 passengers, including space for up to four wheelchairs.

As the boat glided gently through tranquil stretches of canal, residents were treated to breathtaking views of lush greenery, peaceful waters, and an abundance of wildlife, including cows and sheep grazing along the banks. The relaxing journey was made even more enjoyable with a delicious stop for classic fish and chips from local favourite, Bizzie Lizzie’s, which residents savoured while continuing their voyage.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The day was made even more special by the dedicated Ebor Court team members who accompanied the residents, including Home Manager, Yvonne Penrose, Lifestyle Manager, Denise Cooper, and Senior Carer, Roxy Judson.

Residents from HC-One’s Ebor Court Care Home on special narrowboat trip

Yvonne Penrose, Home Manager at HC-One’s Ebor Court Care Home said: “To watch our residents’ faces light up was amazing. It’s a fantastic boat, which proves you can do anything in life with the right adaptations. Our residents truly showed that there are no bounds.”