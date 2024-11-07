York care home residents help local church for Harvest Festival

Residents and colleagues at HC-One’s Mossdale Residence in Burnholme, York, have been working hard to gather donations for their local church for their Harvest Festival.

St Hilda’s is a church local to the residential, nursing and dementia care home, and residents at Mossdale Residence were keen to get involved by collecting donations.

Pauline Hagan, Wellbeing Coordinator at Mossdale Residence, headed up the task of getting together as much as possible to donate to the church. She contacted Reverend David, who was very appreciative of the generous offer to support the church.

Reverend David and Deborah from the church visited Mossdale Residence to collect the donations. The residents were thrilled to invite Reverend David and Deborah into their home. Residents welcomed Reverend David and Deborah by singing hymns including we plough the fields, and scatter, which everyone thoroughly enjoyed.

The residents additionally made hampers to donate to the church’s community coffee morning which is held weekly. The hampers were filled with tea, coffee and biscuits.

