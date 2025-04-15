York care home to host Easter Fayre celebrations
The Easter Fayre event will provide a great opportunity for members of the local community to connect with residents living at Ebor Court Care Home and celebrate Easter festivities together.
The event will offer Ebor Court Care Home the opportunity to showcase their range of services, provide tours of their facilities, and highlight the activities that are on offer to residents. The event also seeks to connect the homes with their neighbours, highlighting the communal support that the home can provide.
At the Easter Fayre event, visitors can enjoy a variety of fun-filled activities and there will even be an opportunity of meet the Easter Bunny. There will be a variety of stalls, including a tombola, raffle, games and much more on offer.
Denise Cooper, HC-One’s Ebor Court Care Home Lifestyle Manager, said: “Our residents at Ebor Court are looking forward to inviting in the local community to join them for our Easter eggs-travaganza and showcasing what the home has to offer members of the local community.”