York care home to host Easter Fayre celebrations

HC-One’s Ebor Court Care Home in Nether Poppleton, York, is preparing to welcome local community members to attend their Easter Fayre celebrations on Saturday, April 19, from 1pm to 4pm.

The Easter Fayre event will provide a great opportunity for members of the local community to connect with residents living at Ebor Court Care Home and celebrate Easter festivities together.

The event will offer Ebor Court Care Home the opportunity to showcase their range of services, provide tours of their facilities, and highlight the activities that are on offer to residents. The event also seeks to connect the homes with their neighbours, highlighting the communal support that the home can provide.

At the Easter Fayre event, visitors can enjoy a variety of fun-filled activities and there will even be an opportunity of meet the Easter Bunny. There will be a variety of stalls, including a tombola, raffle, games and much more on offer.

Residents at HC-One’s Ebor Court Care Home Easter decorating