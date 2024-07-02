York Care Home Worker Takes to the Skies in Aid of St Leonard’s Hospice

Hayley Fawcett, a kitchen assistant at Handley House care home in York, has raised over £800 for St Leonard’s Hospice after completing a skydive from 10,000ft.

Hayley challenged herself with the skydive for St Leonard’s Hospice after her father-in-law spent his last few weeks being cared for there. Hayley said,

‘Heartbreakingly, we lost my father-in-law, Fred, on February 4 this year after a two-year battle with cancer.

Fred spent his last few weeks in the care of St Leonard’s Hospice in York. There, he was supported and cared for with so much dignity, respect and compassion. They are absolutely amazing people and made Fred’s finals days as comfortable as possible for him.’

Hayley during her skydive

Facing the sky-high fundraiser at Skydive GB, Yorkshire’s parachute club, Hayley couldn’t wait to take her leap of faith in memory of father-in-law, Fred. Hayley continued,

‘Huge thanks to everyone who supported me in my skydive challenge. I had the most amazing time and I really hope I did Fred proud. I just want to go back and do it all again!’

Charlie Parker, the Home Manager at Handley House, said, ‘Hayley has a heart of gold. She cares for the residents at Handley House with such kindness and consideration, and we are all so proud of her for raising such an incredible amount for St Leonard’s Hospice.

‘Well done, Hayley!’

You can meet Hayley, Charlie, and the residents at Handley House at the home’s community Coffee Morning every Wednesday. From 10am, all are welcome to Handley House’s vintage tearoom for coffee, cake and a chat with the residents and staff members.

To find out more about Handley House, call 01904 221 040, email [email protected] or visit www.idealcarehomes.co.uk.