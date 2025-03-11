York carer and housekeeper celebrates 30 years of service

A carer and housekeeper at Meadowbeck care Home in Osbaldwick, York have received a prestigious 20- and 10-Year Service Award in celebration of working at Barchester Healthcare for a combined 30 years.

Sandra, a Night Carer, started at Barchester in March, 2005 and Helen, a member of our Housekeeping team, started at Barchester in March 2015, both have worked with residents and their relatives to ensure that their needs have been met over the years.

Adele Keenan, Employee Services Director at Barchester said: “I’m always pleased to hear stories about the long service of Barchester staff and am delighted both Sandra and Helen have achieved this milestone. It is dedication like this that ensures our residents are provided with a happy place to live.”

Annaliza Kemp, General Manager of Meadowbeck Care Home said: “We’re delighted to be celebrating 30 years of loyal service with Sandra and Helen. They have demonstrated their dedication and loyalty to this home and its residents year after year. I speak for all of us here at Meadowbeck Care Home when I say that I’m looking forward to many more years of working with them!”

