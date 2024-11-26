York firm leads way with direct API access to DVLA KADOE

York-based API development firm I-Finity is one of the first to implement this direct approach in obtaining DVLA vehicle keeper information

York-based I-Finity has become one of the first companies to provide this capability for its customer APT a provider of parking technology for authorised parking operators to access DVLA KADOE data quickly and securely.

The firm helped create one of the first direct API integrations for APT a Parking Management Software company, which grants authorised customers of APT immediate access to vehicle keeper details.

Russ Huntington, Chief Technology Officer at I-Finity, a technical architect of custom API integrations, said: “We were early adopters to implement this direct API approach for APT.

“We worked closely with both APT and DVLA IT teams during the development, testing, pre-deploy readiness and post-deployment quality assurance.

“The technical documentation provided by the DVLA was comprehensive, and we had a positive experience of working on this integration.

“This collaborative approach led to I-Finity having the integration ready for testing within APT in just a couple of weeks.”

Industry governed by Strict compliance rulesThe parking industry is governed by strict compliance rules to ensure rigorous processes for validation and verification are followed. Only those authorised by the DVLA are allowed to access DVLA's Vehicle Keeper data.

APT - a SaaS product offering parking management software – took the opportunity to optimise its data transfer process when the DVLA provided the API approach for requesting vehicle keeper information.

Private landowners and owners of parking facilities often rely on such parking software to manage operations of their car parks. These include managing paid sessions, ticket purchasing processes, and vehicle monitoring via ANPR cameras.

Operational efficiency is at the core of APT with its suite of applications, flexible approach to seamless integrations with other systems, platforms and hardware equipment such as cameras and pay and display machines.

APT enables Parking Operators to issue Penalty Charge Notices (PCN) for the relevant vehicles if, for example, a driver doesn’t pay or pay enough for the duration of their parking visit.

Making connections speedy and securePreviously, the only way to request data held by the DVLA was through sending files sent to the DVLA, this process took days for a response.

Technology-wise, this way of working didn’t utilise modern methods, making it slow. Process of sending a request from APT and retrieving data back into APT took up to two-days. This approach wasn’t cost efficient timewise and was also inflexible.

DVLA provided a RESTful API - along with technical documentation - to allow for authorised direct integration.

I-Finity was one of the first software development companies to complete a successful integration with the DVLA’s KADOE API that is in use with authorised end customers within the parking industry.

RESTful APIs allows developers to scale operations efficiently by optimising client-server interactions.

It also enables better integration with other platforms, apps, and tools, delivers on automation. Finally, it offers greater security and encryption for the exchange of data.

APT’s customers authorised by the DVLA to access their data are now benefiting from real time results with more immediate access to vehicle keeper details.