York Handmade joins forces with inspirational ceramics artist
Dr Maria Gasparian, who is also a qualified architect, is looking forward to be working with the Alne-based brick manufacturer on future potential projects.
Mark Laksevics, senior sales manager with York Handmade, explained: “Both our managing
director Guy Armitage and myself have known Maria for some years. As a qualified
architect, as well as a talented and respected ceramic artist, Maria moves in the sectors of our
industry where design and innovation are key.
“She carries out numerous high profile design commissions in clay, along with inspirational
talks and publications on the wonders of working with clay. So, I was absolutely delighted to
welcome her to our factory to show her what we are capable of, with our multi-
disciplinary production techniques.
“Maria’s visit marks the start of our collaboration. She was inspired by our capabilities and
potential and has some magnificent ideas on which she would like to work with us. As Maria
commands such respect amongst the clay fraternity, this is a coup for York Handmade.
“After giving Maria a full tour of our factory, during which she expertly threw a beautiful
brick, we went to York where I showed her some of our projects, including the award-
winning York St John University building, as well as Bootham and The Shambles, where
York Handmade bricks have been used for heritage brickwork repairs.
“Overall, it was such a privilege to welcome Maria to our factory. Her love of all things clay
is infectious and her unique designs have brought a fresh perspective to all of us at York
Handmade.”
Dr Gasparian commented: “It was wonderful to visit York Handmade’s factory and to see at
first-hand what this award-winning manufacturer can produce. Using both the brickmaker’s
skills and innovative machinery create such a variety of products, which are needed so much for existing architecture.”
“It was very inspiring for me to see the use of high-quality local clay that created such a rich palette of colours, textures, and forms—from long-format bricks to intricate decorative details and pavers. What really stood out to me was the company’s flexibility and ability to adapt to the specifiers’ brief.”
“I very much look forward to collaborating with York Handmade in the creation of new products and designs that will contribute to the creation of varied and engaging architectural spaces.”