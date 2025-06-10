York Hospital research team takes on cycling challenge for charity

The Research and Innovation Team at York and Scarborough Hospital will be swapping lab coats for lycra as they take on a unique fundraising challenge – cycling 80 miles on a static exercise bike, taking place on Friday 20 June in The Hub at York Hospital.

The distance represents a symbolic journey starting at Selby Hospital, passing through York and Bridlington, and finishing in Scarborough – a route that highlights the wide reach of York & Scarborough Teaching Hospital NHS Foundation Trust R&I services and partnerships. The team and their research collaborators will take turns throughout the day to complete the full 80-mile distance, all in support of York & Scarborough Hospitals Charity.

The challenge is part of Red4Research Day, a national initiative that celebrates and promotes the work of clinical research teams, participants, and research volunteers. Staff, patients, and visitors are encouraged to come along, cheer the team on, and donate if they can.

Lydia Harris Head of R&I said “We have had so much fun organising this event, the whole team and a lot of our partners have joined in to jump on the bike and help us achieve the goal. We all wanted to give something back to the hospitals charity to say thank you for all their support over the years”