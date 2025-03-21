York housebuilder volunteers man power for St Leonard’s Hospice

Local housebuilder, Barratt and David Wilson Homes Yorkshire East has volunteered to support St Leonard’s Hospice’s 40th anniversary celebratory ball.

On March 15, St Leonard’s Hospice hosted its Ruby Ball at York Racecourse to celebrate 40 years of caring for families with life-limiting illnesses. The Ruby-themed evening included a drinks reception, three course meal, entertainment and a silent auction with all proceedings to support the hospice in caring for more people in the area.

Six members from the Sales, Marketing and Commercial departments at Barratt and David Wilson Homes Yorkshire East came together to support St Leonard’s Hospice with the event. The team volunteered to set up the venue with decor, programmes, fundraising stalls and props.

Barratt and David Wilson Homes Yorkshire East has been a long-term supporter of St Leonard’s Hospice. In 2018, it was the housebuilder’s charity of the year where an astounding £27,000 was raised in 12 months with further donations being made in recent years through the Barratt Developments Community Fund initiative.

Daniel Smith, Managing Director at Barratt and David Wilson Homes Yorkshire East, added: “We’re extremely proud to be able to show continued support for St Leonard’s Hospice as part of their 40th anniversary celebrations.

“Setting up such a large-scale event for an excellent cause can be challenging, so we wanted to take some of those pressures into our own hands to ensure the charity team and all guests have a fabulous evening of fundraising.

“Our long-term partnership with St Leonard’s Hospice is incredibly important to us, and we’re so pleased that we will see the Ruby Ball come to life.”

Speaking about the support from the housebuilder, Sarah Atkinson, Community and Events Manager at St Leonard’s Hospice, commented: “We’d like to thank the team from Barratt and David Wilson Homes Yorkshire East for generously volunteering their time this weekend to assist with the setup for our Ruby Ball. As a charity, we rely on the support of volunteers to ensure the success of our fundraising events, which are crucial in raising funds to enable us to care for more local patients and families. Their help is really appreciated.”