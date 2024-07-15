York neuro rehab centre welcomes esteemed guests to showcase patient successes and facilities

The specialist team at Woodlands Neurological Rehabilitation Centre in York — part of Active Care Group — welcomed a variety of esteemed guests, including a civic party, commissioners, former patients and NHS representatives, to celebrate patient success stories and the impressive results of their recent refurbishments.

Alongside former patients, notable guests included and The Lord Mayor of York – Margaret Wells, The Sheriff of York – Fiona Fitzpatrick, and Sheriff Consort of York – Geoff Cousins. Everyone was treated to a delicious buffet prepared by Woodlands’ talented chef and were given a guided tour throughout the comfortable living spaces, state-of-the-art gym, modernised patient rooms, improved communal areas, and beautifully maintained gardens where patients can relax and enjoy barbecues. The improvements throughout the service will help to provide the highest quality care for patients who are recovering from a brain injury or who have a long-term neurological condition.

Commenting on her visit, Margaret Wells — The Lord Mayor of York shared, “As stroke survivors, the Sheriff of York and I are only too aware of how debilitating brain injuries can be and the effect they have on both physical and mental health. So it was great to meet the team who work so hard to support people into independent living and see the amazing facilities at Woodlands.”

David Williams, Service Director at Woodlands personally provided guests with comprehensive tours and proudly stated, “The team demonstrated the excellent care and therapy that they deliver every day. It was a very motivating event where everyone had the chance to share their passion for person-centred neurological rehabilitative care, and it enthused us all, particularly with former patients coming back to talk about their own experiences and what makes our services great.”

Esteemed guests sharing experiences at Woodlands Neurological Rehabilitation Centre in York

In addition to gaining a real insight into the work being done at Woodlands, visitors could hear first-hand about the positive impact that the renovated facilities have already made on their daily routines and tailored rehabilitation journeys, such as the therapy kitchen and new vegetable patch where patients can relearn daily skills. Former patients who attended the open day shared their personal stories of how Woodlands helped them on their journeys to recovery — some found it quite moving to be back as a guest, rather than as a patient, and were delighted to be greeted like family upon arrival.