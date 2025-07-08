York Racecourse and Sky Bet launch the return of Sky Bet Ebor Festival Community Sweepstake for 2025

York Racecourse and Sky Bet are excited to announce the return of their partnership for the 2025 Sky Bet Ebor Festival, providing an incredible chance for Yorkshire-based charities, community groups, and foundations to win up to £20,000 in funding.

The Sky Bet Ebor Festival Community Sweepstake invites local charities and good causes from across Yorkshire to apply for a chance to be partnered with one of the runners competing in the Sky Bet Ebor Handicap itself, taking place on Saturday 23rd August.

A total of 22 different charitable causes will be shortlisted and each matched to a horse entered in the big race, with an official live draw revealing each pairing. The live draw will be televised on Thursday 21st August. The charity matched with the winning horse will receive a £20,000 donation to support their charity work or project.

In addition to the winning charity, foundation or community group, second and third place will also receive £5,000 and £2,000 respectively, while all other shortlisted groups will be awarded £1,000 to support their projects or initiatives.

Applications open on Monday 16th June and will close on Friday 18th July 2025. To enter, interested applicants need to complete a simple online entry form outlining their community efforts and specify how they would use the funds for their project should their horse win.

In 2024, Next Door But One, a multi-award-winning LGBTQ+ and disability-led theatre company, took home the top spot courtesy of Magical Zoe, securing the £20,000 prize. The generous donation has supported their arts participation programme.

Matt Harper, CEO and Artistic Director at Next Door But One, reflected on last year’s win: “The day of the Ebor Festival Community Sweepstake was truly unforgettable, not just for the lifechanging funding we received, but for the sense of community and shared purpose it celebrated. At the time, we were aiming to raise £20,000 to keep our arts participation programme running, so the support brought a huge relief to our small team.

“Thanks to the funding, we delivered nearly 300 events for over 7,000 people. Participants reported feeling more connected, confident and better supported in their mental wellbeing, with 61% saying they now have greater access to arts and theatre. This impact simply wouldn’t have been possible without the Sky Bet and York Racecourse.”

James Brennan, Head of Marketing and Sponsorship at York Racecourse, said: "We are proud to continue our collaboration with Sky Bet for the 2025 Ebor Festival Community Sweepstake. This event highlights the importance of grassroots organisations across Yorkshire and allows us to contribute to their incredible work. We look forward to welcoming the shortlisted good causes this coming summer, celebrating their achievements in the vibrant atmosphere of York Racecourse. It’s set to be another truly memorable day!"

Michael Shinners, Head of Sports PR at Sky Betting & Gaming, added: "The Community Sweepstake has become a cherished part of the Ebor Festival, delivering much-needed funding and visibility to deserving charities. We’re eager to see this year’s applicants from across the county and the positive impact they have on their respective communities. The donations, no matter if a cause is shortlisted or leaves having been lucky enough to walk away with first place, can create a real and lasting change."

To submit an entry, fill out the entry form here: https://forms.gle/NgTvhD79LuXtjE6L9.