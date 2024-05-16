York Slimming World members donate slimmed-out-of clothes for charity

Super slimmers in YORK have raised £18 550 for Cancer Research UK by donating the clothes they slimmed out of to the charity’s shops. The Big Slimming World Clothes Throw with Cancer Research UK is an annual event which takes place in Slimming World groups across the UK and sees members donating clothes, shoes, and accessories that no longer fit.

The York Slimming World group(s, who meet weekly at collected 742 bags, worth around £18,550 for Cancer Research UK.

Slimming World Consultant Corinne, who runs the Haxby group, says She is proud of how all the members came together to support the charity as well as celebrate how far they’ve come on their own weight loss journeys. She says: “Every week I’m inspired by my members and their dedication and determination to achieve their weight loss goals. They’re just as enthusiastic when it comes to getting involved in events such as The Big Slimming World Clothes Throw too. I was bowled over by how many bags they filled with clothes that they’ve slimmed out of to raise money for such an important charity. What I really love is that they’re so confident they will never need these clothes again because they’ve made changes they can keep up for life!”

As well as raising funds for Cancer Research UK, the aim of the event is also to raise awareness of how maintaining a healthy weight reduces the risk of developing some types of cancer. Overweight and obesity is the second biggest preventable cause of cancer in the UK and more than one in 20 cancer cases are caused by excess weight[1].

Corinne says: “Being overweight doesn’t necessarily mean that a person will develop cancer, but we know that losing weight and maintaining a healthy weight can help prevent a number of health conditions, including some types of cancer. The work that Cancer Research UK does to help those affected by cancer is vital. I’m so proud of my members for their passion towards this fundraising event as I know that their contributions will help the charity continue its life-saving research.”

Over the years, Slimming World has raised more than £20 million for Cancer Research UK through a variety of campaigns including The Big Slimming World Clothes Throw and supporting the charity’s Race for Life event series.

Last year, Slimming World members, Consultants and head office staff raised £1,491,191.49 for Cancer Research UK through The Big Slimming World Clothes Throw and are aiming to make this year even bigger and better.