York support worker wins national award at inaugural Milewood Awards
Vicky’s outstanding commitment, care, and dedication to the people supported at Heworth Moor House are second to none. Her ability to build meaningful relationships and provide personalised, high-quality support has made a real difference to the lives of those in her care. This award is a testament to her hard work and the positive impact she has every day.
Vicky said: "I’m absolutely over the moon to win this award. It’s a privilege to work with such an incredible team and to support the people at Heworth Moor House. This recognition means a lot to me, but I couldn’t have achieved it without my colleagues and the amazing people we care for."
Martyn Heginbotham, chief executive of Milewood, commented: "Vicky’s dedication and compassion are truly exceptional. She consistently goes above and beyond to ensure the people we support feel valued and cared for. This award reflects the difference she makes every day, and we are incredibly proud of her achievement."
The Milewood Awards were established to celebrate excellence in care across the organisation. Vicky’s win highlights the exceptional work being carried out at Heworth Moor House and Milewood’s ongoing commitment to delivering the highest standards of care and support.