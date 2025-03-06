It’s a slam dunk for York Eagles Basketball Club, who raised £1,000 to fund their travel to their next competition in Sweden with a little help from Tesco.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Earlier this year, the club announced it will be taking 38 junior players from York to participate in an international basketball tournament in Gothenburg, appealing to the community for financial support for travel.

Players and store colleagues raised funds with a bag pack, a tea and cake stand and even dressing up as the team mascot to encourage donations from colleagues and shoppers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dave Smith, head coach at York Eagles, said: “It’s important to us at York Eagles to give our players the best possible experience, and this international competition will be an amazing opportunity for them. We want to make sure finance is not a barrier for our young players, so we’re incredibly grateful to York’s Tesco shoppers for their kind donations.”

York youth basketball team jet off to Scandinavia thanks to a donation from Tesco fundraiser

York Eagles Basketball Club provides the opportunity for players of all levels and abilities to train and play, from aged eight and over.

Jo Meier, community champion at York Tesco Extra, said: “As community champion I’m so proud to help the causes in York that mean the most to us all, and York Eagles is close to all our hearts. We can’t wait to see the team go on to Gothenburg and participate in the competition.”

Claire De Silva, Head of Community at Tesco, said: “We’re delighted that we can help charities such as York Eagles who really are at the heart of their community. Tesco Community Grants invites our customers to vote using their blue token for local schemes that they feel are important to help our communities thrive, and it’s good to see the impact that the funding makes.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

York Eagles are continuing to fundraise for their upcoming trip to Gothenburg in May and would greatly appreciate any support people can offer https://www.gofundme.com/f/york-eagles-compete-in-the-gothenburg-basketball-festival

For more information about York Eagles Basketball Club, visit https://www.yorkeagles.co.uk/