York’s h2h celebrates the Good Business Charter accreditation
Organisational development consultancy h2h has been accredited by the Good Business Charter (GBC), joining companies such as Aviva, TSB and Schroders Personal Wealth and committing to raising the bar on business practices for employees, tax, the environment, customers and suppliers.
The York-based business was measured across ten components, including environmental responsibility, equality, diversity and inclusion, ethical sourcing and employee wellbeing, amongst other key factors in being a responsible business.
It comes as h2h marks a milestone year, celebrating its 20th anniversary with plans to recruit additional consultants to meet the rising demand for its services and a 53% growth in revenue over the four years since the pandemic.
Founded by Susan Binnersley - one of the first female directors at BAE Systems Marine and with three decades’ experience in HR and talent development - h2h works with global brands predominantly in STEM sectors.
Many of its first customers from 2004 continue to work with h2h today, along with more than 20 other organisations spanning sectors with global reach including science, engineering, retail, FMCG, food manufacturing, F1 and nuclear sectors.
Susan, founder and CEO of h2h, said: “Since I started h2h 20 years ago, I have been committed to upholding the highest standards for our employees, partners and customers. In the current climate it is more important than ever to act responsibly and ethically, and I am proud to have received formal recognition of these core company values through the GBC accreditation.”
Chairman of the GBC Board, Simon Fox, said: “The Good Business Charter brings together 10 standards, most of which already exist, but in separate places. We have brought them together to give a coherent overall position for businesses to aspire to. We believe that the GBC has enormous potential to change business practice for good.”
