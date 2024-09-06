Organisational development consultancy h2h has been accredited by the Good Business Charter (GBC), joining companies such as Aviva, TSB and Schroders Personal Wealth and committing to raising the bar on business practices for employees, tax, the environment, customers and suppliers.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Organisational development consultancy h2h has been accredited by the Good Business Charter (GBC), joining companies such as Aviva, TSB and Schroders Personal Wealth and committing to raising the bar on business practices for employees, tax, the environment, customers and suppliers.

The York-based business was measured across ten components, including environmental responsibility, equality, diversity and inclusion, ethical sourcing and employee wellbeing, amongst other key factors in being a responsible business.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It comes as h2h marks a milestone year, celebrating its 20th anniversary with plans to recruit additional consultants to meet the rising demand for its services and a 53% growth in revenue over the four years since the pandemic.

York’s h2h celebrates the Good Business Charter accreditation

Founded by Susan Binnersley - one of the first female directors at BAE Systems Marine and with three decades’ experience in HR and talent development - h2h works with global brands predominantly in STEM sectors.

Many of its first customers from 2004 continue to work with h2h today, along with more than 20 other organisations spanning sectors with global reach including science, engineering, retail, FMCG, food manufacturing, F1 and nuclear sectors.

Susan, founder and CEO of h2h, said: “Since I started h2h 20 years ago, I have been committed to upholding the highest standards for our employees, partners and customers. In the current climate it is more important than ever to act responsibly and ethically, and I am proud to have received formal recognition of these core company values through the GBC accreditation.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad