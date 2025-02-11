York's The Insurance Emporium celebrates awards season success

York-based personal line insurance provider, The Insurance Emporium, has celebrated the start of ‘awards season’ with multiple industry awards.

Highly Commended - Pet Insurance Provider of the Year, and Commended – Best Claims Service at the Moneyfactscompare.co.uk Awards 2025

Awarded Defaqto 5-star ratings across its Pet, Equine, Caravan, and Bicycle Insurance Products

Voted as the Editor’s Choice in the “Best Insurance Provider” category for the Photography News Awards 2024

Francis Martin, CEO of The Insurance Emporium, commented: “It’s been a strong start to 2025 and receiving these accolades not only celebrates our achievements but further cements our commitment in providing our customers with the highest standard of service. We’re proud of each and every award we receive, whether that’s voted for by a panel of judges or even more special, by our customers.”

The Moneyfactscompare.co.uk Awards, held in London on February 5, saw the insurer shortlisted for three awards. On the night it received Highly Commended - Pet Insurance Provider of the Year, and Commended – Best Claims Service. The awards are in part voted for by customers, reflecting the trust and satisfaction they have in the business. In 2024, The Insurance Emporium won ‘Best Claims Service’ and were highly commended in the ‘Pet Insurance Provider of the Year’ category.

In addition, The Insurance Emporium has been awarded nine Defaqto five-star ratings, some of which have been held since 2019. Defaqto’s star ratings, of which five is the highest, are an industry standard that consumers can trust to help them make more informed choices when purchasing financial products.

Finally, The Insurance Emporium has been voted as the Editor’s Choice in the “Best Insurance Provider” for the Photography News Awards 2024, hopefully a sign of what’s to come in 2025.

Over the last few years, The Insurance Emporium has added many national and regional awards to its trophy cabinet, from insurance-specific accolades to customer service and experience awards, all of which demonstrates how the business continues to improve its products offering the best service to new and existing customers.