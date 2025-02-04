Yorkshire among most popular regions for a staycation in 2025

From the abundance of national beauty hotspots located throughout Yorkshire, to the spectacular coastline of Scotland, the United Kingdom isn't short of beautiful places to visit, but what are the most popular regions to visit for a staycation in 2025?

Verdant Leisure surveyed 1,000 people across the UK to uncover the most desired regions, the best months to travel, the most in-demand staycation activities and more.

1. Scotland

Recommendation: Dunbar, Scotland

Verdant Leisure recommends Dunbar as one of the best areas in Scotland for a staycation in 2025.

Located around 30 miles from Edinburgh, Dunbar is a town famous for its spectacular coastline, high sunshine rates and deep history; Dunbar is undoubtedly a place to add to your 2025 travel bucket list.

Depending on reasons behind your visit, Dunbar, Scotland, is home to a variety of different attractions. If you enjoy being outdoors, the best-rated walking route in the area is the Dubar and Victoria Harbour Circular, which coasts past the renowned beauty spot, Victoria Harbour. If a tasty meal out is more your thing, the Black Agnes Restaurant is a firm choice, boasting a 4.5 star rating.

2. Northeast England

Recommendation: Wooler, Northumberland

45% of survey respondents detailed Northeast England as their most popular region for a staycation. With a variety of gorgeous locations to visit, Wooler, located in Northumberland is the perfect choice for those wanting to experience the beauty of the Northeast.

If you’re visiting Wooler, the walking route between Hartside to Linhope Spout is highly recommended, as well as visiting national beauty spots such as the Northumberland Coast, which covers 39 miles of rocky cliffs and sandy beaches. The highest-rated beach to visit in Wooler is Beadnell Bay Beach, which boasts an average rating of 4.5 stars.

3. Southwest England

Recommendation: Woolacombe, North Devon

Survey results revealed that 29% of respondents favour holidaying in Southwest England. A popular recommendation is Woolacombe, a seaside resort based in North Devon.

Voted a popular destination for solo travellers and families alike, Woolacombe Beach has won multiple awards, stretching over three miles and is known for its water quality, cleanliness and facilities. If it’s a hidden gem you’re looking for, Barricane Beach boasts a 4.5 star rating and is home to mermaid pools and breathtaking scenery.

4. Yorkshire and the Humber

Recommendation: North York Moors, Yorkshire

Verdant Leisure revealed that 25% of those polled named Yorkshire and the Humber a 2025 staycation destination, with the North York Moors being listed as a top recommendation.

Captain Hook’s Monument and Roseberry Topping are recommended as the best walk in the North York Moors, which takes just over 2.5 hours to complete, though it can be described as a relatively challenging route. If you’re on the lookout for a national beauty hotspot to add to your trip, Robin Hood Bay is highly rated on TripAdvisor, boasting a 4.5 star rating.

Goathland Station, located at Cow Wath Bank, is famous for being the set of Heartbeat, with the station itself being featured in many episodes.

5. Northwest England

Recommendation: The Lake District

With a total of 20 million visitors annually, it’s no surprise that the Lake District is one of the delights to visit in Northwest England.

If you’re looking for a pub to visit during your trip, The Crafty Baa is the highest-rated in the area can be found in the beautiful town of Keswick. It is praised for guests for its lovely atmosphere, great food and selection of drinks.

Home to a variety of walking routes, data suggests that Hawes End, Cat Bells and Derwent Circular are the highest-rated and, depending on the weather, can be subject to fantastic views.

Mike Wilmot, CEO at Verdant Leisure states: “With many Brits looking to indulge in local areas of beauty this year, we've taken a look into the most popular regions to visit in 2025, with Scotland taking the crown for the number 1 position. Boasting a spectacular coastline, high sunshine rates and deep history, Dunbar, located in Scotland, comes highly recommended.

Northeast England is also a strong contender according to survey results, with 45% stating this as their preferred staycation choice. With beautiful towns such as Wooler on offer, you won't be short of national beauty spots to visit, such as Linhope Spout and the astounding Northumberland Coast.