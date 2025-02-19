Yorkshire and Humber properties increase by 5.9% according to new ONS report

Homes in the North-East are worth an average of £161,389 after a 6.7% rise, while homes in the North-West are worth £211,030 after a 5.4% rise.

Analysis by online estate agents Purplebricks can reveal the places where property values have increased both month-on-month and year-on-year, according to the latest House Price Index

Homeowners across the UK have seen the value of their properties increase by £12,328 or 4.6% in the 12 months from December 2023 to December 2024.

This rise came despite a miniscule 0.1% decrease from November to December last year, according to today’s report from the Office for National Statistics (ONS).

A Yorkshire home

Yorkshire and Humber properties increased by 5.9%, according to the ONS report, making the average home worth around £203,983.

Welsh homes also witnessed an increase in their prices with the average home now worth £208,197.

Homes north of the border in Scotland saw an annual increase of 6.9% with plush Stirling the biggest winner gaining almost £25,000 over the last year with homes now costing on average £237,088.

Scottish homes are worth an average of £188,807, according to the report published today by the ONS. .

Jo Pocklington, managing director of Purplebricks said: “With house prices rising, it may appear very much a sellers’ market at the moment but first-time buyers should not be perturbed.

“We are still seeing mortgage rates reducing and lenders enhancing their criteria to help get more first-time buyers onto the ladder.

“And, with a further Bank of England base rate cut on the horizon, it looks like 2025 could be a great time for Brits hoping to secure their first home.”

Tom Evans, sales director at Purplebricks Estate Agency said: “Excellent news for UK homeowners with another year-on-year price rise in today’s report.

“While the Bank of England’s base rate cut to 4.5% - its lowest for 18 months - offers more comfort to buyers and homeowners, we will have to wait to see what the full impact of the change in stamp duty does to the property market.