Yorkshire apprenticeship agency wins National SME Employer of the Year

Yorkshire-based flexi-job apprenticeship agency, EN:Able Futures, is celebrating after being awarded the prestigious SME Apprenticeship Employer of the Year title at last week’s 2024 National Apprenticeship and Skills Awards.

The accolade follows the agency’s earlier victory at the Yorkshire and Humber regional awards that saw it go through to the national finals, further solidifying EN:Able Futures’ role as an exemplar in apprenticeship provision, while continuing to build the next generation of talent in the construction industry.

Part of Efficiency North Holdings, EN:Able Futures has spent the past decade transforming opportunities for young people through flexible, high-quality apprenticeships. The agency has employed over 500 apprentices across Yorkshire and nearby regions, partnering with more than 160 businesses to address workforce needs and support the local economy.

Julie Deeley, director of operations at EN:Able Futures, said: “Receiving one of the highest possible recognitions within the UK’s apprenticeship sector is an incredible endorsement of the endless devotion and hard work our colleagues, apprentices, and host employer partners alike.

L-R: managing director of The Chartered Institute for IT, Lucy Ireland, Eddy Dennis, Tracy Worsnop, EN Able Futures director of operations Julie Deeley, and Steph McGovern

“Over the years, we’ve built a reliable framework that delivers an outstanding learning experience and helps apprentices navigate the road to successful careers. We are over the moon with this recognition, and it can only highlight the vital role apprenticeships play in shaping our community’s future workforce, particularly in construction.”

The SME Apprenticeship Employer of the Year award highlights EN:Able Futures' dependable approach to apprenticeship delivery, which includes robust mentoring, pastoral support, and flexible arrangements that cater to both large and small contractors.

The agency’s unique structure allows a highly personalised approach to each apprenticeship, giving the apprentices the opportunity to gain skills that are in high demand and develop careers alongside the workforce development needs of the companies that host them.

Lee Parkinson, chief executive of Efficiency North, added: “This award comes at an important time for EN:Able Futures as we mark 11 years of supporting young people across the north of England, and is a testament to our high standards and ethos of providing a quality service to our learners and employer partners. We’re incredibly proud of what EN:Able Futures has achieved and excited for what lies ahead.”