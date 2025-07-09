Yorkshire author unveils World War Two novel inspired by local memories

South Yorkshire author Elaine Dacey has unveiled her highly anticipated debut novel, Dreams and Shadows — a powerful story inspired by real wartime memories marking the 80th Anniversary of the end of World War Two and the 85th Anniversary of the Sheffield Blitz.

In her latest book, the former teacher – who spent nearly 30 years working in education in Sheffield – has used her local surroundings as inspiration for a wartime love story.

The narrativefollows main characters Tommy and Dora, two young people, navigating the challenges of wartime Sheffield. After the sudden disappearance of his best friend, Tommy enlists in the army and eventually takes part in the D-Day Landings. Meanwhile, Dora — the girl Tommy loves — faces dangers of a different kind. Unwittingly caught up in the city’s criminal underworld she is forced to flee to London, only to find new threats awaiting her there. As the war ends, both Tommy and Dora realise their lives will never be the same again.

The Totley resident’s inspiration came from an unexpected and deeply moving source. While volunteering at a local hospice, Elaine listened to the stories of Barbara and Colin — two remarkable individuals who had lived through the turbulent 1930s and 40s. Their captivating memories of wartime Sheffield became the heartbeat of her novel, bringing the past vividly to life.

Colin, a D-Day veteran, gave marvellous insights into the real experiences of ordinary servicemen. His reminiscences helped Elaine to create her vividly drawn character of Tommy experiencing the horrors of war.

“Colin used to joke that his stories deserved a TV documentary,” Elaine said. “He was convinced no-one would believe his wartime escapades otherwise. Unfortunately, that’s beyond my power, but I hope both Barbara and Colin would have been happy to see some of their experiences woven into the story.”

One of the most striking aspects of Dreams and Shadows is its vivid portrayal of wartime Sheffield, with readers transported back to a time when the sound of bombs was a nightly threat, and community spirit was the glue that held neighbourhoods together.

Elaine meticulously researched the era blending real locations with fictional storytelling. Little London Place, where the heart of the story is set, still exists today in Meersbrook, though it has changed dramatically since the 1940s. Gone are the back-to-back terraces, but the cobblestoned road remains — albeit worn and weary.

Places like Hillsborough Boys Club and the Marples Hotel — tragically destroyed in the Sheffield Blitz — also feature prominently, grounding the fictional story in the city’s authentic history.

Elaine explained: “Barbara’s stories were invaluable to me. Having grown up in Little London Place, she painted a vivid picture of life back then — a vibrant community with Sunday school gatherings, trips to Heeley slipper baths, and evenings spent dancing at City Hall.

“She also spoke about the challenges of coping during the war — air raid shelters, rationing, and how families pulled together. Hearing her memories really brought that period to life for me.”

For the novel Elaine further researched widely about the armed forces, Sheffield steel works and the crucial contribution of women to the war effort. She also delved into the murkier side of civilian life – the black market and criminal gangs.

Award-winning novelist Berlie Doherty, known for her many Sheffield-based books and winner of the Carnegie Medal, praised the novel, saying: “Dreams and Shadows is an engrossing story… We follow Tommy and Dora through their childhood and young adulthood as they experience the hardships and terror of the war period.”

Doherty added: “Sheffield itself, heavily bruised in the Blitz, is vividly described, as are the characters and their families and relationships.”

Ian McMillan, the famous poet, playwright and broadcaster from Barnsley, said: “Each sentence in this story is a stepping stone to the next; the reader is carried along, intrigued and expectant.”