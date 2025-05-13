Yorkshire-based pharmacist scoops prestigious Pharmacist of the Year award

A Barnsley pharmacist has been named Pharmacist of the Year at a prestigious healthcare awards ceremony.

Daniel Swift won the top honour at the Bestway Healthcare Awards, beating out other acclaimed regional pharmacists.

Patients of the Smithies branch of Well Pharmacy will now be collecting their medicines from one of the healthcare firm’s top pharmacists after his victory at the black tie bash.

The gong follows an exemplary year for Daniel, with his local community and fellow colleagues praising him for always putting his patients first, despite a heavy workload.

Pharmacist of the Year Daniel (right) pictured with Well Pharmacy Chief Retail Officer Andrew Caplan (left)

Bosses at Bestway Healthcare say Daniel’s expertise is second to none and he goes out of his way to ensure both he and team in the local Barnsley area deliver.

A Bestway Healthcare spokesperson added: “Daniel is as an asset to the region and to the business, with the award recognising all the hard work he does on a daily basis. He has established himself as a beacon of excellence in community pharmacy and a worthy winner of Pharmacist of the Year.”

Bestway Healthcare, the parent company of Well Pharmacy, Lexon, Medhub and Wardles & Son, proudly recognises the outstanding contributions of its dedicated colleagues at the yearly Bestway Healthcare Awards. The Pharmacist of the Year honour is one of the most coveted awards of the evening.

The annual awards celebrate and recognise the unwavering commitment of Bestway Healthcare colleagues to deliver exceptional care and service.

Greg Pateras, Chief Executive Officer at Bestway Healthcare, said: "Across Bestway Healthcare, our colleagues come together with a shared purpose—to positively impact the lives of our patients and customers, while also driving progress within the business and the pharmacy sector.

"That’s why celebrating the dedication and achievements of both individuals and teams is so important—it helps ensure they remain confident, appreciated, and proud of the work they do every day."

The Bestway Healthcare Awards serve as an opportunity to celebrate the outstanding achievements and contributions of colleagues who go above and beyond in their respective roles.

