Yorkshire-based travel club appoints stellar line up to its advisory board

Leeds-based travel subscription club, utc.travel, has appointed three travel industry heavyweights to its advisory board, harnessing decades of experience from across the sector.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Travel leaders Steve Allen, Jo Rzymowska and Chris Photi are bringing their collective strategic expertise and business leadership to the innovative startup that is fast becoming a sought-after choice for travellers keen to take the pain out of travel planning, and book at unbeatable prices.

Strategic travel leader, Steve Allen, brings decades of experience from leadership roles at dnata, Portman Travel and TUI amongst many others, alongside board advisor and Non-Executive Director roles at organisations including ABTA and HarpWallen, helping B2B and B2C organisations drive business growth and create value.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Founder of Jovolution Ltd, Jo Rzymowska left a 40-year career in leadership roles across the travel industry, latterly at Celebrity Cruises, to dedicate herself to coaching and mentoring the next generation of businesses and individuals to success. Jo also serves as Non-Executive Director for Hays Travel and is a business advisor and investor to travel businesses and startups.

Steve Allen, Jo Rzymowska, Chris Photi (left to right)

In public practice since 1979, Chris Photi is the longest-standing principal at White Hart Associates and oversees its Travel and Leisure Team. Chris advises travel companies on travel regulation licensing and bonding frameworks alongside travel-specific auditing, accounting and taxation issues, to a portfolio of over 300 clients.

utc.travel was set up by a collective of travel enthusiasts keen to make travel more affordable for everyone. Through their unique subscription model members are able unlock trade prices on travel bookings, have access to travel perks and enjoy a wide range of lifestyle benefits.