Yorkshire Building Society receives personal finance provider accolades

Yorkshire Building Society has been recognised as the Best Building Society provider of mortgages at a national awards ceremony.

The Bradford-based mutual took the top award at the Moneyfacts Awards in London this week, the mutual was also highly commended in the Best Fixed Rate Mortgage Provider, Best Variable Rate Mortgage Provider and Personal Finance Provider categories as well as commended in the Best Remortgage Provider bringing a total of five accolades back to Yorkshire following the glittering awards ceremony.

Ben Merritt, director of mortgages at Yorkshire Building Society, said: “It’s an absolute honour to have been recognised with the top awards at such a prestigious event. We’re so proud our award-winning products continue to support millions of members to build financial resilience and to own their own home. To have it recognised on the national stage is a real achievement and testament to the hard work of all our colleagues who are committed to doing the right thing by our members day in, day out.”

Yorkshire Building Society Moneyfacts Awards

Rigorous product monitoring in the previous year determines the winners of Moneyfacts Awards, which is a highlight of the personal finance industry calendar.

Lee Tillcock, Editor of Moneyfacts, said: “Following another year when the personal finance sector has faced uncertainty and change, now, more so than ever is the right time to celebrate the hard work that has led to the provision of value, choice and innovation across the personal finance sector. The finalists and eventual winners at this year’s Moneyfacts Awards should be rightly proud of their achievements, offering a range of products and services that have best supported the sector, helping consumers seek the appropriate financial support. There is little doubt that the levels of choice and willingness to find real financial solutions have provided a vital degree of support that remains crucial in the search for optimism over the next 12 months.”