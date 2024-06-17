Yorkshire business begins partnership to capture stories that last a lifetime

Mindful Memorials, the fourth-generation master stonemasonry and memorials business, has announced a partnership with social enterprise After Cloud, the digital preservation platform that enables people to store and retrieve life moments and memories in multimedia formats.

Working alongside families that want to add greater personality and meaning to the memorials and gravestones that they choose, Mindful Memorials will provide customers with the option to incorporate a Timeline into their designs.

Timelines give people chance to reflect on moments that have shaped a family member or friends life using images, letters, audio and video. Applied chronologically, these assets are used to produce an interactive and multisensory narrative that can be shared using a simple QR code.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Capturing the experiences, achievements and personality of those that have passed, provides an opportunity for them to live on long beyond their death.

Rossmoor Park

Building on the holistic approach that Mindful Memorials already provides for its customers, working alongside After Cloud will extend its services to provide grieving families with further choices that make an often-difficult time more bearable.

Managing Director of Mindful Memorials, Anna Buckley comments: “The simple fact of the matter is that people don’t know what options they have when they are designing a memorial. As a business, we give our customers the time to reflect and to think carefully about the details that made a person so special to them.

“We see the Timelines as an extension of this. It’s a wonderful way to capture moments in time and to share them with family, friends and even those that have never met the individual. The fact that a simple QR code can deliver a multisensory experience is just incredible.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

CEO of After Cloud, Darren Evans comments: “When we met with Anna and the team at Mindful Memorials, we were captivated by the similarities in our approach. It is our mission to ensure the unique life stories and legacy of those that have passed can be preserved for future generations.

Mindful Retreat

“Unlike our ancestors before us, we have access to digital technologies that can capture moments in time. This means that we can pass on stories in multimedia format, ensuring the personalities of our loved ones are never forgotten.

“Timelines are a really simple way that people can adapt a memorial to include memories and moments in time. We are very excited by the opportunities that this partnership presents.”

For more information about Mindful Memorials, please visit: https://mindfulmemorials.co.uk/after-cloud and for regular updates please follow: @MindfulMemorials on Instagram and @Mindful Memorials on Facebook.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad