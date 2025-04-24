Yorkshire business give breast cancer patients a “Little Lift”
The charity strives to give everyone diagnosed with breast cancer in the UK a gift box when they start treatment. These free, NHS-approved care packages include items such as a water bottle, herbal teabags, an eye mask, chocolate and now Cosy Cottage’s Shea Butter soap.
The contents have been carefully selected to support women and men undergoing surgery, chemotherapy or radiotherapy treatment for primary or secondary breast cancer. Natural soap and skincare are free from artificial fragrances, so they can cause less irritation to sensitive skin caused by treatment. Cosy Cottage’s moisturising Shea Butter facial and body soap is handmade from shea butter, coconut oil and olive oil, making it suitable for vegans.
Formulated for use during her own breast cancer treatment and recovery, the entire Cosy Cottage range is made with 100% natural ingredients and free-from fragrances, parabens, SLS and other detergents that can irritate the skin and potentially disrupt the endocrine system. The brand strives to be kind to both skin and the planet. All products are palm oil and cruelty-free and the fully-recyclable packaging contains no plastic to protect the environment.
Clara Challoner Walker, founder of Cosy Cottage Soap, says: “Until I went through breast cancer treatment myself, I was unaware of the harsh chemicals and carcinogens that are found in everyday skincare products and how they impact our bodies. At the time I was working for a global technology corporation but I originally trained as a chemist and used this knowledge to make my own natural soaps and lotions. Soap making ignited a passion within me and kept me focused through recovery as I started Cosy Cottage. Almost a decade later, it is a privilege to be able to give sufferers a little treat to brighten what I know to be some of the hardest days.”
Oa Hackett, Founder at Little Lifts, comments:“We’re delighted to be working with Clara and Cosy Cottage to offer soap in our Radiotherapy Boxes to support people undergoing breast cancer treatment. Working and supporting small businesses is important to us when selecting products but ensuring that the product is suitable for people undergoing treatment is paramount. This soap has been created by someone who has experience of breast cancer, so it makes this collaboration even more special and we look forward to working together to provide kindness and support to people undergoing breast cancer treatment.”