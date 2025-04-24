Yorkshire business give breast cancer patients a “Little Lift”

Charity Little Lifts is giving breast cancer patients an extra boost by providing natural soap from Malton-based Cosy Cottage, a natural skincare company set up by breast cancer survivor Clara Challoner Walker.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The charity strives to give everyone diagnosed with breast cancer in the UK a gift box when they start treatment. These free, NHS-approved care packages include items such as a water bottle, herbal teabags, an eye mask, chocolate and now Cosy Cottage’s Shea Butter soap.

The contents have been carefully selected to support women and men undergoing surgery, chemotherapy or radiotherapy treatment for primary or secondary breast cancer. Natural soap and skincare are free from artificial fragrances, so they can cause less irritation to sensitive skin caused by treatment. Cosy Cottage’s moisturising Shea Butter facial and body soap is handmade from shea butter, coconut oil and olive oil, making it suitable for vegans.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Formulated for use during her own breast cancer treatment and recovery, the entire Cosy Cottage range is made with 100% natural ingredients and free-from fragrances, parabens, SLS and other detergents that can irritate the skin and potentially disrupt the endocrine system. The brand strives to be kind to both skin and the planet. All products are palm oil and cruelty-free and the fully-recyclable packaging contains no plastic to protect the environment.

Clara Challoner Walker outside Cosy Cottage in Malton

Clara Challoner Walker, founder of Cosy Cottage Soap, says: “Until I went through breast cancer treatment myself, I was unaware of the harsh chemicals and carcinogens that are found in everyday skincare products and how they impact our bodies. At the time I was working for a global technology corporation but I originally trained as a chemist and used this knowledge to make my own natural soaps and lotions. Soap making ignited a passion within me and kept me focused through recovery as I started Cosy Cottage. Almost a decade later, it is a privilege to be able to give sufferers a little treat to brighten what I know to be some of the hardest days.”