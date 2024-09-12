Yorkshire businesses step up to support Hospice 40th Anniversary Ball

Four Yorkshire businesses have announced they will be supporting a major event. Rack Systems (Eng) Ltd, John Wright Electrical Services, Sarasin & Partners UK, and The Portakabin and Shepherd Group will be helping to mark 40 years of St Leonard’s Hospice in York. Tickets are now on sale for the glitzy evening at York Racecourse on Saturday 15 March 2025, hosted by Big Ian Donaghy of band Huge.

Rack, a design-led manufacturing business based in Kirkbymoorside, is one of four businesses so far supporting this spectacular ruby-themed event. Others include John Wright Electrical Services, Sarasin & Partners UK, and The Portakabin and Shepherd Group. Their sponsorship is key to making the Ruby Ball an unforgettable evening.

Rack’s Managing Director, Richard Field (pictured), knows how important hospices are and was keen to support St Leonard’s.

Richard Field from Rack Systems (Eng) Ltd

“Both my mother and my father ended their days in a hospice so I’m very grateful for hospice care, and aware of how valuable it is to families. St Leonard’s does so much good work around the region and who knows, I may have to rely on their care myself one day, so I felt it was really important to support my local hospice.”

Helen Williams, Partnerships and Philanthropy Lead at St Leonard’s, expressed her deep appreciation for all the sponsors of the upcoming Ruby Ball. “We are incredibly grateful to Rack Systems, John Wright Electrical Services, Sarasin & Partners UK, and The Portakabin and Shepherd Group for their generous support. Their sponsorship is key to making the Ruby Ball an unforgettable evening.

“Events like this are crucial to our work, as we rely on the community’s generosity to cover the majority of our running costs. This support ensures we can continue providing the highest quality care and support to patients and their families for years to come.”

Businesses can still show their support through a Platinum, Gold, or Silver sponsorship package, by buying a table or tickets for the night, or donating prizes for the auction.

To know more about how you can support, please contact St Leonard’s Hospice on [email protected] or 01904 777 777.