Yorkshire businesses urged to be storm-ready as Storm Floris sweeps the UK

Yorkshire’s outdoor traders, event organisers, and hospitality venues are being urged to take immediate action as Storm Floris—bringing gusts of up to 90 mph in parts of the UK—threatens to cause disruption across the region. With Met Office amber and yellow warnings in force, the storm is set to bring strong winds and heavy rain, risking the livelihoods of those who depend on outdoor operations.

From bustling weekend markets in Leeds and York to food festivals in the Dales and outdoor weddings in the Wolds, temporary structures such as marquees and gazebos are the lifeline of many Yorkshire businesses. Without proper preparation, they can become vulnerable in high winds—posing risks not just to business continuity, but also to public safety.

Rotherham-based Gala Tent, one of the UK’s leading manufacturers of commercial-grade shelters, is advising businesses to take preventive measures now. With decades of experience supplying durable, storm-rated marquees and gazebos across Yorkshire and beyond, the company is offering practical steps to keep trading safely during extreme weather.

“Yorkshire’s business owners are nothing if not resilient,” said Darren Perry, Sales Manager at Gala Tent. “But resilience comes from preparation. Our advice is to ensure your shelter is storm-rated, securely anchored, and part of a clear weather-response plan. That way, you can keep trading when others might be forced to close.”

Anchor all tents.

Gala Tent’s storm safety advice includes:

Choose shelters with certified wind ratings at least 20 mph above forecast gusts.

Using engineered ballast systems and storm straps to secure all legs.

Tensioning sidewalls to reduce wind resistance.

Carrying out daily frame inspections to spot and replace damaged parts before use.

These measures align with national safety guidelines and have already helped Yorkshire businesses—from seaside cafés in Whitby to market stalls in Sheffield—stay operational through harsh weather.

“Our equipment is built in the UK for UK conditions,” said Jason Mace, CEO of Gala Tent. “We’ve supplied shelters for everything from small market traders to large-scale events like the Tour de Yorkshire, and time after time we see that those who prepare early are the ones still open when the wind starts blowing.”

Be storm ready with Gala Tent.

With storms becoming more frequent and severe, Gala Tent is making its expertise and equipment available with next-day delivery from its South Yorkshire HQ, ensuring local businesses have the tools and knowledge to weather Storm Floris and beyond.