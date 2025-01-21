Yorkshire campaigner nominated for four prestigious awards

Bradford body positivity campaigner and radio presenter Danielle Broadbent has been recognised for her incredible achievements by earning four nominations for the upcoming Simply Ladies Awards.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Danielle, who won the Unsung Hero Award in 2023, has spent the past year ramping up national Body Positivity campaigning, broadcasting weekly on BCB Radio and even joined the Hits East Yorkshire Radio team in August.

The married mum of two, who works a full-time job in addition to her campaigning and radio work, is set on changing the nations perception of plus size bodies.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Starting her journey on Channel 4’s Naked Beach, Danielle has worked tirelessly to spread positive messaging about being comfortable in your own skin and not falling in line with common beauty standards – especially at the cost of your happiness.

Danielle at the 2023 Awards

The awards, which celebrate Women across the whole of North England, are held in April and voting is now open for all nominees in all categories. Danielle is nominated for:

Unsung Hero Award

Mumpreneur Award

Most Inspirational Woman of the Year Award

Agent of Change Award

Danielle said “It’s so humbling to be nominated for awards like this, because I do it to empower others. I am so comfortable and happy that when I look in the mirror, I just see gratitude.

"I was lucky enough to win the Unsung Hero Award two years ago, but this year the big one that really hit home was the ‘Most Inspirational Woman of the Year Award’ – if I won that I think I would cry! All I want to do is spread confidence and help shift perspectives towards a more open view on body size and shape. If I have done that then I will be so happy – but I won’t stop!”