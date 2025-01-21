Yorkshire campaigner nominated for four prestigious awards
Danielle, who won the Unsung Hero Award in 2023, has spent the past year ramping up national Body Positivity campaigning, broadcasting weekly on BCB Radio and even joined the Hits East Yorkshire Radio team in August.
The married mum of two, who works a full-time job in addition to her campaigning and radio work, is set on changing the nations perception of plus size bodies.
Starting her journey on Channel 4’s Naked Beach, Danielle has worked tirelessly to spread positive messaging about being comfortable in your own skin and not falling in line with common beauty standards – especially at the cost of your happiness.
The awards, which celebrate Women across the whole of North England, are held in April and voting is now open for all nominees in all categories. Danielle is nominated for:
- Unsung Hero Award
- Mumpreneur Award
- Most Inspirational Woman of the Year Award
- Agent of Change Award
Danielle said “It’s so humbling to be nominated for awards like this, because I do it to empower others. I am so comfortable and happy that when I look in the mirror, I just see gratitude.
"I was lucky enough to win the Unsung Hero Award two years ago, but this year the big one that really hit home was the ‘Most Inspirational Woman of the Year Award’ – if I won that I think I would cry! All I want to do is spread confidence and help shift perspectives towards a more open view on body size and shape. If I have done that then I will be so happy – but I won’t stop!”
To vote for Danielle and others nominated in the Simply Ladies Awards head to www.simplyladiesawards.co.uk