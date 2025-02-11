Yorkshire care home couple reflect on six decades of marriage this Valentine’s Day

Alan (88) and Betty's (81) love story spans a remarkable 62 years, having first crossed paths when Alan came out of the RAF in 1961.

They married at Thornton Watlass, near Bedale, on a Saturday – a day that would set the stage for a lifetime of love and companionship. Now living at Anchor’s Borrage House care home in Ripon, they continue to enjoy each other's company as they find new ways to make the most of each day they spend side by side.

When they first met, Betty was working at Sutton Grange Farm, while Alan was a lorry driver. Betty lived at the farm and Alan lived in a nearby cottage, and while it wasn’t love at first sight, it didn’t take long for their connection to grow. What began as a modest spark evolved into a love that would last for decades.

Together, Alan and Betty raised three sons: Graham, Ian, and Andrew. Though their family was forever changed when they lost Andrew at just 36, the love they have for all their children continues to shape their lives. Today, their family has grown to include six grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren, who live all across the globe, from Canada to Spain.

Alan and Betty on their wedding day

Looking back, Alan and Betty fondly recall their youthful days, filled with laughter, adventure, and the carefree joys of life – what they affectionately describe as being “young and silly. We always got on and were happy,” they say. “We enjoyed everything together, even dancing now and again.”

Through the years, they have come to appreciate the importance of staying together, particularly as they have grown older. “Having family around makes all the difference, but you also realise how important it is to stick together. We didn’t fall out, and we’re still in love. You just keep going.”