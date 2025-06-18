Yorkshire care provider offers free respite stays for adults living with Huntington’s Disease and Motor Neurone Disease

Exemplar Health Care, a leading provider of nursing care for adults living with complex needs, is offering free two-week respite stays for people living with Huntington’s disease (HD) and motor neurone disease (MND) in Yorkshire.

There are estimated to be over 5 million unpaid carers in the UK, accounting for 8% of the country's population.

The initiative is available across all of Exemplar Health Care’s 55 homes, subject to availability and clinical assessment, driven by a recognition for the difficulty many family carers face in accessing funded, quality respite care.

The free respite period will give family carers a much-needed opportunity to rest and recharge, which can be a rarity for many due to a lack of respite care provision.

As the summer holidays approach, the offer will support family carers to have a break if they choose, safe in the knowledge that their family member is being supported by a highly trained, nurse-led team.

It also gives people the chance to experience life in Exemplar Health Care’s homes located across Leeds, Bradford, Rotherham, Sheffield, and Pontefract, which are predominantly for working-age adults, helping to ease any concerns about future care.

Exemplar Health Care’s expertise in this area is driven by their Huntington’s Disease Nurse Consultant, Joanna McCabe.

Joanna brings over 17 years of experience to her role, including time as a Specialist Advisor at the Huntington’s Disease Association, where she helped develop the Quality Assured accreditation scheme.

At Exemplar Health Care, she is working to further enhance support for people living with Huntington’s disease and help more homes across the group achieve HDA accreditation.

Joanna McCabe, Huntington’s Disease Nurse Consultant at Exemplar Health Care, said: “Caring for a loved one with a progressive neurological condition can be incredibly rewarding, but also emotionally and physically demanding. This respite offer is about giving something back to our carer community, recognising their commitment and hard-work, and offering them a much-needed break.

“It’s also a chance for people living with HD or MND to explore their wider, longer-term care options in a safe and welcoming setting.”

While the offer is available across Exemplar Health Care’s homes, not all locations will be the right fit for each individual at the time of enquiry, so suitability will be discussed on a case-by-case with the person and their family.