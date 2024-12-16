Yorkshire care staff donate toys to children this Christmas

A care service which supports adults with brain injuries has been bringing cheer to children in refuge this festive season by supporting the charity KidsOut with a Christmas ‘Giving Tree’.

Designed to be a fun alternative to the traditional Secret Santa, individuals from two Barnsley-based neuropsychiatric services have been busy buying presents to make a difference to children this Christmas.

Cygnet Pindar House, part of the Cygnet Health Care division, has completed the Kidsout’s Giving tree which is inviting firms and individuals to ‘Ditch Secret Santa’ and buy toys for children in local refuge homes and other children across the country who are in great need.

The recipients are children who have escaped domestic violence, being forced to flee their homes quickly and leave all possessions behind. Without the Giving Tree, these children may not otherwise receive a gift at Christmas.

A giant teddy donated by staff at Cygnet Pindar House

Cygnet Health Care Clinical Manager Amy Leiter said: “We at Cygnet Pindar House take part in the giving tree every year because as a group we feel it is an amazing scheme to be involved in.

“Many of our staff are parents, grandparents, aunties and uncles and experience the magic of Christmas that children bring.

“The thought of any child waking up on Christmas day without a gift is upsetting and by being involved in giving tree we can do our part in stopping this.

“The numerous donations to the giving tree made by our staff at Pindar House is testament to their caring, supportive and giving nature.”

Staff at Cygnet Pindar House