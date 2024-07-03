Yorkshire carers get much-deserved break with visit to stunning Pennines garden

A group of 12 unpaid carers from Yorkshire have been given a much-deserved break with a visit to a stunning garden in the Pennines.

The group from Carers Trust Mid Yorkshire, who all spend much of their time looking after ill or disabled family and friends, spent a day at Scape Lodge at Scapegoat Hill near Huddersfield. The magnificent garden is 1,000ft up in the Pennines with a steeply sloping site offering incredible views across the area.

Their visit was made possible through a partnership that began in 1996 between UK charity Carers Trust and the National Garden Scheme.

Carers Trust Mid Yorkshire is part of Carers Trust’s network of local support organisations, who all have the opportunity to visit National Garden Scheme sites across the UK as part of the partnership.

A group of 12 carers enjoyed stunning views and a rare break

For the carers, it was a rare break from their usual responsibilities at home, allowing them the chance to relax and chat in beautiful surroundings.

Carers Trust Mid Yorkshire’s Development & Care Manager, Emma Hartley, said: “The event was great, the garden was amazing and we were very much welcomed by owners David and Elizabeth. All our carers had a good day and we just managed to dodge the rain."

"We went on to enjoy a beautifully prepared lunch with some delicious cakes afterwards."

"The National Garden Scheme offers a fantastic opportunity for carers to go and take in the breathtaking views and have some time to themselves."

The group were welcomed thanks to a partnership by Carers Trust and the National Garden Scheme

There are an estimated seven million unpaid carers in the UK and research from Carers Trust shows their responsibilities are growing as the social care crisis forces people to look after family and friends at home.

One in eight are caring for an extra 50 hours or more a week than they used to, while 68% are unable to get a respite break when they need one, making trips like these all the more valuable.

The National Garden Scheme has been supporting Carers Trust for more than 25 years, and in that time the charity has received almost £6m to help support unpaid carers.

Alongside providing visits, donations to the National Garden Scheme are also used for grants that help carers buy otherwise unaffordable items like fridges, washing machines and breaks.

George Plumptre, CEO of the National Garden Scheme, said: "The partnership with Carers Trust allows the National Garden Scheme not only to support a hugely important group in society through our funding but to also provide a few hours respite from their often demanding roles as carers in the best way possible – by visiting a garden."

"Our research continues to show that time spent in a garden, away from stresses and strains, and among the beauty of nature, can really help lift the spirits."