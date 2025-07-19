Yorkshire charity shortlisted for two national awards

YWCA Yorkshire has been shortlisted for two prestigious third-sector awards by Charity Today.

A charity supporting women, children and families to create better futures, is to be celebrated at the much-coveted Charity Today Awards in October 2025. YWCA Yorkshire has been shortlisted for the ‘Special Recognition Award’ recognising the lifetime achievements of former CEO Tracy Gollins, and the highly desirable, ‘Charity of the Year Award’.

This dual nomination is a testament to the charity's exceptional work supporting vulnerable families, homeless young women and their children, and people escaping domestic abuse and relationship breakdowns.

The ‘Special Recognition Award’ celebrates Tracy Gollins’ phenomenal leadership whilst CEO and a lifetime commitment to advocating for women. Tracy's vision, passion and expertise have been instrumental in shaping YWCA Yorkshire into the organisation it is today, delivering housing and wrap around support to families and creating meaningful change in communities across South Yorkshire.

Special Recognition Award Finalist Tracy Gollins and YWCA Yorkshire CEO, Diane Offers

The nomination for ‘Charity of the Year’ pays tribute to the inclusive, compassionate and expert team of staff and volunteers driving the YWCA Yorkshire mission, and the ambitious plans spearheaded by Chief Executive Diane Offers and the Board of Trustees.

YWCA Yorkshire CEO, Diane Offers, said: “We’re on a mission to ensure women and families have their voices heard and are empowered to create better futures. Whilst YWCA Yorkshire provides specialist services in South Yorkshire, we are part of a global network of charities addressing stigma and inequalities, signposting support and creating meaningful change worldwide.

"It’s our shared commitment to the wider YWCA movement that drives our ambition to support women. We believe in the power of connection, compassion and inclusivity, and right now, we are actively working with over 800 people in Doncaster, Sheffield and Rotherham, changing lives through our housing and trauma-informed support services.

“This is a very exciting time for our charity as we grow our reach and our partnerships. To be shortlisted for not one, but two national awards, is testament to the impact we are having and the momentous journey we are on. I’m especially thrilled for Tracy, whose contribution to women and communities really is inspirational and deserves a special recognition.”

YWCA Yorkshire supports more than 250 families and 800 individuals each year. The charity employs 62 people and works with 15 volunteers. Contracted by local government departments and working closely with housing, health and other third-sector partners, the charity runs accommodation, volunteering, and community outreach projects in South Yorkshire.

YWCA Yorkshire advocate for women and families, locally, nationally and internationally, empowering people to speak up and speak out about the specific challenges they face around homelessness, domestic violence, sexual exploitation and poverty. The expert team work closely with community groups, faith organisations, charities, education and private businesses to deliver highly specialised and targeted services.