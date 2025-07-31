Yorkshire charity survey highlights how social media is main source of anti-Muslim bias

A new survey commissioned by Better Communities Bradford (BCB)* has revealed that 46% of UK adults most often encounter negative stereotypes or misinformation about Muslims on social media, highlighting the outsized role of digital platforms in the spread of Islamophobia.

Additionally, 20% of respondents reported that they most frequently observe such stereotypes in public spaces, such as shops, transportation, or events. Another 20% reported encountering them in political debates or statements, while 16%experience it most often in their workplace or place of study.

The findings underscore the scale and reach of anti-Muslim rhetoric in both online and everyday physical environments. They also reflect a growing public awareness: in related research, 22% of people agreed that Muslims are demonised more than any other religious group in the UK.

Abbas Najib, Chief Executive of Better Communities Bradford, commented, “When nearly half the population is saying they most often see anti-Muslim content online, we’re not just talking about casual prejudice, we’re talking about algorithm-driven, high-volume exposure to misinformation. And when that’s echoed in our politics and public spaces, we can’t afford to stay silent.”

In response, BCB has launched Project Unity — a bold, education-based initiative to counter anti-Muslim hate and promote understanding. Running for one year, the programme is delivering interactive workshops and interfaith dialogue in workplaces, schools, universities, sports clubs, and community venues across the UK. The project arrives at a critical time. Muslims comprise just 6.5% of the UK population, yet account for 42% of all religious hate crime victims**.

Over the next 12 months, Project Unity is inviting corporate businesses and large organisations to take advantage of its free workshops to help educate staff on Islamophobia and related issues across the UK.

Partnering with Project Unity means demonstrating clear leadership on equity and inclusion, while actively strengthening organisational culture and social cohesion. It offers the opportunity to equip staff, students, or teams with essential cultural and religious literacy, helping to foster a more respectful and informed environment. Additionally, such engagement reduces reputational risk and helps address growing societal divisions through proactive, values-led action.

* Consumer Research – 500 UK Adults by Research Without Barriers – June 2025