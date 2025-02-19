The day kicked off with a fun, opening welcome from TV Personality, Matt Jameson who shared insights into his 20-year career in fundraising and his journey about starring as the first gay couple on the Channel 4 hit show – Married at First Sight UK.

Yorkshire Chartered Institute of Fundraising celebrates charities across the region in first awards since Covid-19 pandemic

The Yorkshire Institute of Fundraising celebrated outstanding fundraising efforts across Yorkshire in its first prestigious awards since the pandemic.

The day kicked off with a fun, opening welcome from TV Personality, Matt Jameson who shared insights into his 20-year career in fundraising and his journey about starring as the first gay couple on the Channel 4 hit show – Married at First Sight UK.

Rachel Brooke and Olena Pfirsch

Attended by professional fundraisers from across the region, the twice-sold-out event was held at the Marriott Hotel in Leeds.

Charlotte Stone, Chair of the Yorkshire Chartered Institute of Fundraising Committee, said: “This conference has been a fantastic opportunity to bring together fundraisers from across Yorkshire to learn, share, and celebrate the incredible work happening in our sector. Fundraising is not just about raising money—it’s about building connections, driving innovation, and making a real difference in people’s lives.”

The event included speakers from the very top of their field sharing valuable insights to enhance fundraising expertise.

Following a successful day of learning and networking, the Yorkshire Committee presented the Yorkshire Fundraising Awards 2025 judged by Jonathan Levy, Stacey Lavery and Hannah Jordan.

Matt & Committee

Winners at the fundraising event included:

· Fundraising Newcomer – Olena Pfirsch, Heart Research UK

· Fundraiser of the Year – Chris Salt, Candlelighters

· Fundraising Leader – Heather Clement, University of Sheffield

Standing room only

· Fundraising Campaign of the Year – joint – Heart Research UK’s anonymous heART project and Martin House’s BUILD

· Fundraising Team of the Year – Martin House Hospice

The Yorkshire Chartered Institute of Fundraising aims to recognise fundraisers across the region who are championing their field of work and helping support the vital work Yorkshire charities do.