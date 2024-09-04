Yorkshire charuty hosting walk and talk event for World Suicide Prevention Day

Yorkshire-based mental health charity, Touchstone, are hosting walk and talk across West Yorkshire to mark World Suicide Prevention Day - Tuesday 10th September and show support to the thousands of people in our area affected by suicide. 1 in 5 of us will have thoughts about suicide in our lifetime, yet not many of us talk about it. Together we can make a change and start the conversation.

The theme for this year’s World Suicide Prevention Day (Tuesday 10th September) is “Changing the Narrative” around suicide.

15 people sadly pass away by suicide every day in the UK - that's one person every 96minutes. Each death has a huge impact on our communities and yet many of us struggle to talk about it.

Yorkshire-based mental health charity Touchstone wants to help change the narrative around talking about suicide. This World Suicide Prevention Day, Touchstone are holding community walks and talks across Leeds, Kirklees and Wakefield to raise awareness of suicide, encourage conversation, and show people that they are not alone.

World Suicide Prevention Day

These walks will be led by staff and volunteers from across Touchstone services, including Here For You, Live Well Leeds, Being You Leeds, Men's Health Unlocked, and Better Together. We welcome all those who are interested to join us. The walks are open to everyone, including those who: experience thoughts of suicide; have been affected by suicide; support others in need; wish to improve your own understanding; or simply want to show your support.

We appreciate everyone has different abilities so join us to ‘walk a while…maybe up to a mile’ or simply come along to your local park to show your support. We will be walking in the following areas in Leeds, Kirklees, and Wakefield:

· 10am - Potternewton Park, Leeds, LS7 4HA

· 11am - Cross Flatts Park, Leeds, LS11 7BQ

Join us by lighting a candle at 8pm to light up social media with messages of hope

· 12noon - Ebor Gardens, Leeds, LS9 7PY

· 1pm - Leeds Centre, Outside Merrion Centre Morrisons (Men Only)

· 2pm - Thornes Park, Wakefield, WF2 8TY

· 3:30pm - Batley Memorial Park, WF17 5BN

On each walk, we will stop at waypoints to discuss suicide and suicide prevention to raise awareness of how we can create a world where fewer people die by suicide. While this is a great opportunity for us all to come together, we know this can be a very difficult day for some and we will provide resources and support throughout.

We also support people experiencing thoughts of suicide or self-harm through our Here For You service. Here for You is open every night of the year in Leeds, Kirklees, and Wakefield from 6pm to provide out-of-hours support in a safe space. If you are struggling to cope, please call your local service on the night you would like support:

· Kirklees area: 07741900395

· Wakefield and 5 Towns: 07776962815

· Leeds: 07760173476